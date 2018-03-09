Monroe County judge charged with hiring, transporting women for prostitution

A Michigan State Police investigation reveals that Monroe County 1st District Judge Jarod Calkins, 41, allegedly hired women for sex and transported them for that purpose.

Calkins has been charged with one count of transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution and four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution.

Transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution is a felony that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Hiring women for the purpose of prostitution is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.

MSP received reports of prostitution-related activities at a hotel in Monroe Township and opened an investigation to determine if the reports were accurate.

Upon investigation, MSP uncovered evidence that an individual matching Calkins' description was allegedly having women meet him at the hotel to engage in sexual activity for money.

"Public officials must be held to a higher standard, and I will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that we hold accountable anyone who violates the public trust," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

"I applaud the work done by the Michigan State Police and my Public Integrity Unit who put a stop to activities that violate the public trust.

Calkins was arraigned on March 9 and his bond is set at $25,000.