Monroe County Sheriff's Office to provide update today on 2 recent tragedies

(WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss two separate tragedies in recent days.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough will be providing an update on the homicide-suicide in Bedford Township on June 14 and the two teen deaths in Raisinville Township on June 17.



Stories on both separate cases below:

Raisinville case:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two teens were found dead with gunshot wounds outside of a vehicle in Raisinville Township Tuesday.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday regarding two deceased people on Heiss Road near Steffas Road.

Deputies responded and discovered a deceased female and male, who both appear to be teenagers.

Detectives are investigating, but the sheriff's office said they are confident there is no danger to the community.

“I was actually down there yesterday on the golf cart just tooling around … and there was nothing down there then,” said Tom Hannah, who lives nearby.

Hannah and other neighbors say this is abnormal for the area, and they're concerned about the manner of deaths.

The sheriff's office said there is no connection between this incident and a reported incident in Bedford Township from June 14.

Bedford Township case:

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says the deaths of two people in Beford Township over the weekend have been ruled a homicide and a murder.

The bodies of 17-year-old Gwendolyn Fay Smith and 33-year-old Ryne Jacob Leist, both of Temperance, were found sometime late Saturday or early Sunday in the 1600 block of W Sterns Road. Both had been shot and died on Saturday.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled Smith's death a homicide and Leist's death a suicide. Police have not released any further information about the circumstances of their deaths.

Officials also say rumors that Leist was employed as a coach for Bedford Public Schools are untrue. Smith was a 2025 graduate of Beford Public Schools.

Officials say Leist was a "known acquaintance" of Smith and that there is no evidence they were dating, stating in a press release, "They were merely acquaintances."

