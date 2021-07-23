Watch
Monroe County woman wins $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game for the first time

Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 23, 2021
A first-time player of Michigan Lottery’s KENO! has won $250,000.

The Monroe County woman who is choosing to remain anonymous matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn July 4.

Her winning numbers were: 05-07-21-28-32-42-52-60-69-78. She bought her winning ticket at the Kroger store, located at 3462 West Sterns Road in Lambertville.

“My husband stopped to purchase a KENO! ticket while we were at the store. I had never played before, but I had a few dollars on me, so I decided to purchase a ticket too," the winner said. "I picked a special combination of numbers made up of birthdays, our kids ages, etc. and got my ticket. The next day, my husband walked in the door and told me I had won. I didn’t believe him until I looked the ticket over myself and saw I had matched all ten numbers. It was exhilarating!”

The 69-year-old winner plans on paying bills with the money, sharing with family, and saving the remainder for retirement.

