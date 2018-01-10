Monroe man charged after living with dead girlfriend a month after she died

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Monroe man was arrested after police say he continued to live with his dead girlfriend for up to a month after her death.

David Hall, 49, was charged with concealing the death of an individual.

On New Year's Eve, Hall's landlord asked police to check on the house.

When no one answered the door, they were given permission to go in by the landlord and found 56-year-old Kandace Simmons' body in one of the bedrooms.

Hall was arrested after a traffic stop. Police say he already had warrants out for his arrest, one of them for domestic violence that was reportedly related to Simmons.

Police say neighbors were suspicious after noticing the window had been open since the beginning of December.

Early signs show that Simmons may have died from natural causes, but police are waiting to hear from the medical examiner.

Simmons' family told police she had a history of medical issues.

Hall is currently on a $50,000 bond. He is set to be back in court Jan. 18 and 23.