Monroe man critically injured after car crash

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person is in critical condition after a car crash in Ash Township early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Ready Road west of Berlin Road.

Monroe County deputies said a 25-year-old man of Monroe was driving west on Ready Road when his car went off the road and into a ditch. The car continued to go west through the ditch and hit a large boulder then a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities said the reason the vehicle left the road is unknown at this time, but excessive speed and intoxicating substances appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541.

