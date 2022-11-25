Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said.

Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.

The district cited a shortage of regular and substitute bus drivers as well as illness. They said the goal was to reinstate route 75, but they weren’t able to.

“The decision to cancel these two routes was very difficult. Our transportation system is complex. We have tried to impact the smallest number of students possible, and that was how these two routes were chosen,” Monroe Public Schools Interim Superintendent Andrew Shaw said in a letter to parents.

Families without options to get students to school can call 734-265-3300 and the transportation department will try to make a plan to drop kids off to school late. However, parents will be responsible for afternoon transportation.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate the flexibility of parents and our current drivers who have stepped up to help us through this challenging period,” Shaw said. “Please know that we have hired individuals who are in the process of becoming drivers for MPS, with many of them training tomorrow (Saturday, November 26).”

The district said it plans to provide an update later next week about the hiring process and when routes could be reinstated. Shaw said the district is looking to hire 12 more drivers to reduce bus loads and route times.