Watch
News

Actions

Monroe St. Drive-In reopens this weekend with 'Space Jam,' 'Sing' & 'F9'

items.[0].image.alt
Monroe Street Drive-In
MonroeStreetDriveIn-Sign-20210121-008.jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:02:12-05

(WXYZ) — The Monroe St. Drive-In movie theater reopens in the heart of Downtown Detroit this weekend.

Located just off of Campus Martius Park, the drive-in will hold showings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Bedrock partnered with Emagine Entertainment to bring the drive-in back, after it debuted with great success last winter.

The opening week movie lineup is:

Friday, Nov. 12: Space Jam
Saturday, Nov. 13: Sing
Sunday, Nov. 14: F9

Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be reserved online at DetroitDriveIn.com 

There will also be nine outdoor seating pods that can seat 2-4 guests who want to experience the theater outside of a car. The pods will be free and are open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!