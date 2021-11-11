Monroe St. Drive-In reopens this weekend with 'Space Jam,' 'Sing' & 'F9'

(WXYZ) — The Monroe St. Drive-In movie theater reopens in the heart of Downtown Detroit this weekend.

Located just off of Campus Martius Park, the drive-in will hold showings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Bedrock partnered with Emagine Entertainment to bring the drive-in back, after it debuted with great success last winter.

The opening week movie lineup is:

Friday, Nov. 12: Space Jam

Saturday, Nov. 13: Sing

Sunday, Nov. 14: F9

Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be reserved online at DetroitDriveIn.com

There will also be nine outdoor seating pods that can seat 2-4 guests who want to experience the theater outside of a car. The pods will be free and are open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

