Monroe Street Drive-In movie theater returns to downtown Detroit!

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Monroe Street Drive-In is coming back to the heart of Downtown Detroit. The drive-in movie theater is set to reopen Friday, November 12.

“Last winter’s Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine showed us that thousands of families across metro Detroit need more safe, approachable activities to enjoy in their downtown, especially during the colder months when we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” Chief Operating Officer at Bedrock, a partner of the drive-in Ivy Greaner said. “The theater is back this year for its sequel, but this time we want to do even more."

The Drive-In theater has added outdoor seating and local artwork to its 32 Monroe Street location in hopes of adding to the outdoor experience.

Tickets will cost $20 per vehicle and can be reserved online at DetroitDriveIn.com starting Tuesday, November 9 at noon. Tickers can also be purchased in-person at the Drive-In the night of each show.

