Monroe Street Midway bringing roller rink, basketball courts & more to downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Bedrock is transforming the future site of the Monroe Blocks development this summer to bring a midway with an outdoor roller rink, basketball courts, artwork and much more this summer.

The site, near Campus Martius Park, was turned into a drive-in theatre this winter and will transform once again this summer.

It opens May 28, 2021 and runs through the fall.

The Monroe Street Midway will feature:

Rollout Detroit , roller rink operated in partnership with RollerCade, Detroit’s oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink

, roller rink operated in partnership with RollerCade, Detroit’s oldest continuously opened, black-owned roller rink Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone , four half-court basketball courts and one multi-use sports court in partnership with the Rocket Community Fund

, four half-court basketball courts and one multi-use sports court in partnership with the Rocket Community Fund Original artwork by renowned Detroit artists Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Phil Simpson and Jessica Care Moore

by renowned Detroit artists Sheefy McFly, Olivia Guterson, Phil Simpson and Jessica Care Moore Performances by local DJs and outdoor fitness classes

by local DJs and outdoor fitness classes Food and beverage served from concession stands and rotating food trucks

“Rollout Detroit will change what it means to roller skate in the City of Detroit,” said Kyle Black, RollerCade’s third-generation owner. “This truly unique and creative roller rink will thrill skaters of every skill level.”

The rink will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

There will also be several artworks throughout the midway, including Sheefy McFly painting a mural on the skate rink, Phil Simpson designing the courts and Olivia Guterson and Jessica Care Moore designing a large mural.

Four of Detroit’s most prominent artists will display their work throughout the Monroe Street Midway. Featured artists include:

The sports zone, which is normally in Cadillac Square, will feature a multi-use court for pickleball, handball, and four basketball courts, free of charge. It will be open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

On top of the permanent spots, a local food truck will be on-site daily and a concession stand will serve snacks.

Parking will be free for four hours for those who make a purchase at the Midway. You pull into a garage, take a ticket and request validation after your purchase from one of the merchants. View parking here

Some garages require a credit card instead of a ticket for entry and exit, but guests won’t be charged for any parking less than four hours as long as they present validation upon exiting the garage.