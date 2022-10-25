Monroe Street Midway transforming this winter with arctic slide, bumper cars & more

(WXYZ) — Bedrock is transforming the Monroe Street Midway in Downtown Detroit into a winter carnival this winter, with it opening next month.

The popular outdoor attraction in the summer that features roller skating, putt-putt, basketball and more is getting a makeover for the winter as part of Decked Out Detroit.

Located right next to Campus Martius, the Monroe Street Midway will feature a ton of new activities.

They include:

Arctic Slide – 20-foot high, 80-foot long slide that's free to use

Winter bumper cars on a slick rink, brought to you by RollerCade – $5 per session

Puck-Putt – Grab a hockey stick and shoot the puck into the net on the 9-hole course - free

Midway Arcade – Pop-a-shot, dodgeball and more with friendly competition – 50 cents to $3 per play

Food favorites – They'll have burgers, chili, chicken sandwiches, mac & cheese bites and pierogi

Santa Sightings – The big man will be taking pictures on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The transformed Midway will open Nov. 11 in Downtown Detroit, ahead of the tree lighting on Nov. 19 which you can watch on Channel 7.