Monroe's Memory Lane Drive-In Theater will open this summer after closing announcement

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A few weeks after announcing that it was permanently closing, the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater in Monroe will open this summer.

In a post on Wednesday night, the drive-in theater said that they have worked with a local couple in Monroe who is ready to help get the big screen lit back up again.

"The plan is to get the drive-in up and running for Memorial Weekend for the release of Lilo and Stitch," the post said.

Located on North Monroe St., the theater posted on April 18 that they were permanently closed.

On their website, the theater said, "In the last 4 years 35% of the remaining drive-ins in the United States have closed their doors forever citing a combination of multiple reasons including but not limited to poor attendance, streaming, and lack of concessions support. The last one is key especially for drive-ins. Memory Lane has suffered the same fate for the same reasons."

However, that has now changed.