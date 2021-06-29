Mooby's pop-up restaurant coming to Downtown Detroit in July

(WXYZ) — Mooby's, the fictional restaurant from Kevin Smith movies, is coming to Detroit next month for a pop-up restaurant.

The Mooby's pop-up will be at Tin Roof Detroit and tickets are on sale now to get food from there. You can pick the food up, and there is limited patio seating.

It will be at Tin Roof from July 6-20. Tickets are $29 per person and get you a Moo Main and Salt Lick Side.

There will also be beer, pop, desserts and other sides available, and merchandise that can be ordered ahead or picked up.

Food includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, a beyond meat burger, tater tots.

For more information and to get reservations, click here.

The fictional restaurant first appears in Smith's film, "Dogma," before appearing in others like "Clerks II" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."