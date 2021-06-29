Watch
News

Actions

Mooby's pop-up restaurant coming to Downtown Detroit in July

items.[0].image.alt
John Troxell
Kevin Smith, left, and his co-star, Jason Mewes, right, at a Mooby's pop-up. The pop-up is coming to Detroit's "Tin Roof" July 6-20.
Mooby Press1.jpg
Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 16:09:00-04

(WXYZ) — Mooby's, the fictional restaurant from Kevin Smith movies, is coming to Detroit next month for a pop-up restaurant.

The Mooby's pop-up will be at Tin Roof Detroit and tickets are on sale now to get food from there. You can pick the food up, and there is limited patio seating.

It will be at Tin Roof from July 6-20. Tickets are $29 per person and get you a Moo Main and Salt Lick Side.

There will also be beer, pop, desserts and other sides available, and merchandise that can be ordered ahead or picked up.

Food includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, a beyond meat burger, tater tots.

For more information and to get reservations, click here.

The fictional restaurant first appears in Smith's film, "Dogma," before appearing in others like "Clerks II" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!