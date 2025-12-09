Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Corewell Health in Royal Oak starting Tuesday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital is bringing back Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams this winter for children in the hospital during the holiday season.

According to Corewell Health, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams runs Dec. 9-23 at the hospital at 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd. in Royal Oak.

See video from previous events below

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Corewell Health in Royal Oak

Every night at 8 p.m., friends and neighbors can show up and use flashlights to beam light up to the windows of the pediatric unit. Then, pediatric patients inside will return the glow with flashlights of their own.

People are asked to arrive by 7:45 p.m. to park, and carpooling is recommended. Then, you gather on the sidewalk near the Medical Office Building located across from the east entrance.

Reminders: