Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Corewell Health Children's in Royal Oak this December, hospital organizers announced.

Between Dec. 9 and Dec. 23, community members are encouraged to gather outside of the hospital at 8 p.m. and shine lights toward the windows of pediatric patients.

Watch below: Past coverage on Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams

Parents of kids at Corewell Royal Oak say Moonbeams tradition is ray of light during difficult times

Patients inside the hospital will shine the lights back.

“Every light shining up at the hospital carries a message to our patients and families: you are not alone,” said Lisa Muma, RN, Moonbeams co-leader. “There’s something incredibly special about seeing those lights outside their windows. For a few moments, they can personally feel the love and support of an entire community and simply experience the magic of being a child during the holidays.”

This year, organizers are also expanding sensory-friendly support, with resources available every night for those who are sensory-friendly. Resources, including stress balls, fidget toys and earplugs, will be available from Moonbeams volunteers wearing bright safety vests

“In the past, some community members couldn’t join Moonbeams because the noise, large crowds and stimulation were overwhelming for them,” said Kathleen Grobbel, Moonbeams co-leader and Child Life program manager at Corewell Health Children’s. “By offering sensory-friendly resources every night, we hope to make this special tradition more inclusive and welcoming, giving even more people the opportunity to participate and share a little holiday magic with our patients and families.”

All participants are asked to sign up online ahead of time at the website here, and pick which day you are planning to attend.

