More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order four free COVID-19 tests again online. Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of them beginning Monday at covidtests.gov.

The government is offering to mail the COVID-19 tests for free as the flu season kicks off and a spike in RSV cases has been reported in some spots around the country.

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver the tests. COVID-19 hospitalizations were on the rise this fall but have stayed steady in recent weeks.

Immunity from previous vaccinations and infections has kept case counts lower compared with other years.