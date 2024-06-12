More illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz chocolate, cones and gummies, FDA says

In today’s Health Alert, 12 people were severely sickened by Diamond Shruumz’s microdosing chocolate bars, cones, and gummies, according to the FDA. 10 of them have been hospitalized. O

While the FDA is investigating, they are advising the public not to consume, sell, or serve any Diamond Shruumz-brand products, including Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Infused Cones and MicroDose and Macro Dose Gummies. These products are sold online and at smoke and vape shops.

Now, the 12 people who reportedly fell ill live in eight states: four in Arizona, two in Indiana and one each in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

The symptoms they experienced range from seizures and central nervous system depression, such as loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness, to abnormal heart rates, high or low blood pressure, agitation, nausea, and vomiting. The FDA recommends that consumers discard these products and note that the edibles pose a special danger to kids because they’re marketed as candy.

What is in these products that could be causing these serious illnesses, and also, what is microdosing?

According to Diamond Shruumz’s website, their products are made from a special blend of nootropic and functional mushrooms and are “packed with a kick of Lion’s mane, a touch of Reishi and a bit of Chaga mushrooms.”

Now, nootropics are also called smart drugs or cognitive enhancers. They’re natural or synthetic substances that people use to potentially boost cognition, memory, creativity, or motivation.

As for microdosing, this involves taking small amounts of a substance to gain benefits such as improved mood and concentration without experiencing strong psychoactive effects. It’s most commonly associated with substances like psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms. But it can also apply to other substances, including some nootropic and functional mushrooms. However, anyone interested in microdosing should seek guidance from healthcare professionals.

As for what might have caused consumers to become ill, that remains unknown. The company, Diamond Shruumz, says that its products are free from "psilocybin, amanita, or any scheduled drugs.” The FDA and the CDC are collaborating with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners to determine the root cause.

If anyone feels unwell or experiences illness after consuming Diamond Shruumz’s products, the FDA strongly recommends consulting a healthcare provider or calling the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.