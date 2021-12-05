Watch
News

Actions

More Michigan firefighters with cancer eligible for benefits

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
volunteer fire departments
Posted at 10:16 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 10:16:43-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law makes more firefighters with cancer eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

Many in active service already qualify for the wage loss and medical benefits if they get certain types of cancer presumed to have been caused by hazards on the job.

Legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week extends eligibility to forest fire officers and fire/crash officers at military airfields.

Jeff Roberts, president of the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, said many people may not realize the health effects that can occur years later due to exposure to contaminants and carcinogens while fighting fires and rescuing people.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!