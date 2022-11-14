More school threats force closure of Ferndale high & middle schools

Ferndale High School and Middle School are closed Monday after an alleged threat was posted online over the weekend.

The two schools share the same building, and officials closed the schools out of an abundance of caution to allow police to investigate.

Three anonymous posts were on Instagram late Sunday night that forced the schools to shut down. Someone threatened to bring three loaded weapons into the building, and even posted a hitlist of students they would target.

The school district sent a letter to parents explaining that out of an abundance of caution and to allow police to fully investigate, they would close school.

School threats are becoming a troubling and trigger trend, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who sat down with our Kim Russell last month.

"How often are you getting these threats?" she asked.

"Every day something happens," he said.

Despite the frequency, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald warns about normalizing the behavior.

"Stop being desensitized that we accept this as part of our society. I am never going to accept that this is part of our society," she said.

Following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School last November, charges were filed against 12 students in Wayne County, five students in Macomb County and two students in Oakland County by mid-December. Those numbers are once again rising.