More smoke from wildfires could reach metro Detroit by end of the weekend

(WXYZ) — Wildfires continue to rage out west and the jet stream can carry that smoke throughout the United States, and it could reach metro Detroit by the end of the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, the smoke is staying mostly in Canada and the northwest, with parts of the Upper Peninsula seeing some smoke.

This year, we've seen some hazy sunrises and sunsets in metro Detroit due to the smoke.

We could see more of that by Sunday night as the smoke moves south into the area and by Monday and Tuesday, we could see very hazy sunrises and sunsets.

Typically, it doesn't affect our air quality because it's so high in the atmosphere. On the air quality index, for Thursday and Friday, we're only at a 2, which is "Moderate: could impact some."