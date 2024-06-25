More testimony to resume Tuesday in trial for Samantha Woll murder case

Testimony will continue for the prosecution on Tuesday in the trial for the man accused of murdering Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll.

On Monday, prosecutors called more key witnesses who responded to investigate Woll's brutal stabbing death back in October 2023.

I've been following the case closely and on Monday, it included efforts by the defense counsel to question methods used to build a case against the defendant, Michael Jackson-Bolanos.

FBI Senior Digital Forensic Investigator Jordan Graves pushed back against defense attorney suggestions that rules weren't followed in the investigation into Woll's murder.

“Contrary to what you see on TV or in movies, we don’t go rogue. The FBI doesn’t do that," Graves said.

Woll had been found stabbed to death at her Lafayette Park neighborhood home in October 2023.

More questions were asked Monday about Woll's cell phone being accessed around the time of her murder.

“Do you know if the camera could be accessed from the lock screen?" prosecutors asked.

Yes. It’s a common feature on the IPhone," Graves responded.

Soon after, the defense examined a Detroit police witness who spent time gathering evidence from the phone of the defendant.

“You’re saying you’re unable to find latitude or longitude from his phone on Oct. 21?" prosecutors asked.

"Correct," they responded.

Another focus of testimony involved the defense questioning a member of the FBI about cell phone data deleted in the case and why..

“It sometimes can be difficult to differentiate between a device deleting itself or a user telling it to delete," Graves said.

Investigators have told the court they witnesses a large amount of blood inside Woll's home. Woll's friend previously testified that she had no safety concerns prior to her murder, including after a recent break-up.

Finally, a Detroit police detective was questioned about an app on the defendant's phone that mirrored a police scanner.

Expert witness Sarah Markel also told the court that all investigative procedures were followed, rejecting the defense suggesting to the contrary.