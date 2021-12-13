More than 10K sign petition asking for Oakland Co. schools to go virtual amid threats

(WXYZ) — A petition is circulating on Change.org that was reportedly started by a group of Oakland County high school students who are asking that schools in the county switch to remote learning amid ongoing threats toward schools in the area.

More than 10,000 people have signed the petition, which is calling on the county to go to virtual learning “until threats are addressed or until winter break.”

The petition reads in part:

“To serve the mental, physical, and emotional health of Oakland County students, we demand that:

-All Oakland County Schools will be closed and authorized to transition to virtual schooling until Winter Break or until all copycat threats are thoroughly investigated.

-School district administrators from all districts in Oakland County release detailed and concrete plans for keeping students safe in district buildings prior to the return to in-person school.Threats to schools cannot be taken lightly and our administrators need to prioritize the safety of students."

Following the deadly Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, there was a rash of copycat threats toward schools across metro Detroit. Officials say dozens of juveniles are now facing charges.