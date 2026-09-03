More than 116,000 without power across metro Detroit after storms, DTE says

(WXYZ) — More than 116,000 people are without power across metro Detroit following storms on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Severe storms rolled through the area, and 113,371 people are without power, as of 12 p.m. Thursday, according to the DTE Outage map.

Watch below: Storms bring down trees and power lines in Center Line

'Very stressful': Storms bring downed trees, power outages, damage across Center Line

The outages are scattered throughout the metro Detroit area, with the largest cluster in the western parts of the area and in northern Oakland County

DTE said in an update that more than 2,600 storm response team members are working to restore power as soon as possible, and 800 field team members from outside of Michigan re on the way to speed up restoration.

According to DTE, they expect 80% of customers to be restored by the end of the day.

"We know how challenging it is to be without power. Our Storm Response Teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to everyone impacted. Please be safe and remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them. Assume any downed line is live and dangerous. And please remember to report your outage to receive restoration updates," DTE said.