METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — DTE is reporting more than 200,000 outages affecting customers at this time as severe storms sweep through southeast Michigan.

There is the potential for more severe weather throughout the evening.

Outages continue to climb due to damaging winds across metro Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DTE'S POWER OUTAGE MAP

CLICK HERE FOR WEATHER UPDATES

Stay with WXYZ.com, Facebook, Roku, and all of our streaming devices for continuous weather updates.