Nearly 200 flights canceled at Detroit Metro Airport ahead of ice storm Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport is seeing nearly 200 flight cancellations ahead of an expected ice storm that will hit the area this afternoon and tonight.

According to FlightAware, there are 188 cancellations into and out of DTW on Wednesday, as of 11:10 a.m.

Detroit Metro Airport leads the country in cancellations and delays, according to FlightAware.

The website also reports that there are 44 flights delayed leaving Detroit and 22 flights delayed coming into Detroit.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lapeer and Sanillac counties from 12 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

