More than 35K DTE customers without power after storms roll through SE Michigan

(WXYZ) — More than 35,000 people are reportedly without power after storms rolled through southeastern Michigan on Sunday evening.

According to the DTE outage map, 35,027 people have had their power interrupted as of Sunday at 8:46 p.m.

The company posted a storm message on its map that reads:

Extreme weather has caused power outages across Michigan. DTE’s Storm Response Teams are working hard to quickly restore power to impacted customers. Report any outage or downed power line.

Please stay safe. Keep at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — consider them live and dangerous.

To view the outage map, click here.

