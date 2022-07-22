More than 2K sign up for Wayne County expungement fair on Saturday

(WXYZ) — People with criminal pasts are getting a second chance as the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is hosting an expungement fair on Saturday. It's happening at Fellowship Chapel on W. Outer Dr. in Detroit.

The fair is generally for people with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, and 2,000 people have already signed up, with hundreds more expected to walk-in.

Expunging someone's record can tremendously expand their opportunities. Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said his office got together with partners from all over the state.

"They'll be able to get jobs, purchase homes, the things they can't do now," Washington said.

However, it will not happen right away at the fair.

"There are some attorneys that need to be involved that are helping us out. There are other agencies that are helping with the expungement, but the real of it is, they are setting themselves up for that expungement to happen at this expungement fair," Washington said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and people are allowed to walk in. Washington specified that not everyone with past convictions will meet criteria.

"Obviously not some type of assaultive or murder or something like that," he said. "That wouldn't necessarily qualify, but there are other felonies people have."

The overall mission is to allow those who did their time to start over and experience life as a truly free individuals.

People can pre-register at SheriffConnect.com.