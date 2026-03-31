More than 3,000 adult trout stocked in Huron River & Spring Mill Pond in Southeast Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it has stocked more than 3,000 adult trout in the Huron River and Spring Mill Pond.

According to the DNR, the approximately 3,050 adult trout are retired broodstock from Michigan state fish hatcheries.

The DNR said that the Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Damn in Oakland County, was stocked with approximately 990 brown trout and 1,430 rainbow trout, ranging in size from 13-20 inches.

The Spring Mill Pond was stocked with 200 brown trout and 425 rainbow trout, ranging from 13-20 inches.

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation is closed to fishing through March 31. From April 1-25, anglers are limited to flies only and catch-and-release fishing. Only children under 12 may keep one trout sized between 8 inches and 12 inches.

Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is also closed to fish through March 31, and from April 1-25, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.

Starting April 26, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three of those five may be over 15 inches.

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing Oct. 1 through March 31. April 1-25, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing, with the exception that children under 12 may keep one trout sized between 8 inches and 12 inches.

Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15-31. April 1-25, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.

On both bodies of water, beginning April 26, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three of those five may be over 15 inches.

The 2026 Michigan Fishing Regulations are available online along with other helpful fishing information, such as learning-to-fish tips, location suggestions, fish identification and more. Visit Michigan.gov/Fishing for the most up-to-date resources.