More than 33,000 take part in annual Mackinac Bridge Walk

(WXYZ) — More than 33,000 people took part in the 2025 Mackinac Bridge Walk, an annual Labor Day tradition in Northern Michigan.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge walk has taken place every year since 1958 – with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was a picture-perfect day, with bright blue skies and a mild breeze," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "About 33,000 people enjoyed this beautiful day and walked the bridge, with roughly 3,000 more participants taking the trek than in 2024."

The bridge closed at 6:30 a.m. to all vehicle traffic as walkers started from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. It reopened promptly at noon, according to the MBA.