More than 3M BowFlex adjustable dumbbells recalled over risk of plates dislodging

(WXYZ) — Johnson Health Tech Trading is recalling more than 3 million BowFlex adjustable dumbbells over a risk that weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use.

The recall involves the BowFlex-branded Model 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells.

They were sold in pairs and single units.

Consumers are advised to stop using the dumbbells and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund in the form of a voucher or replacement units. Consumers with units sold by BowFlex (formerly Nautilus Inc.) can request a prorated voucher and a one-year digital fitness membership.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Johnson Health Tech Trading received 12 reports of incidents with no injuries for those units. Nautilus received 337 reports of the plates dislodging, including 111 with injuries. The injuries reported included concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions.

The dumbbells were sold at Johnson Fitness & Wellness, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Best Buy stores. They were also sold online at www.Bowflex.com and www.Amazon.com.

Read more on the recall here.

