More than 60,000 DTE customers without power as storms roll through area

(WXYZ) — More than 60,000 DTE customers are without power this evening as severe storms rolled through Southeastern Michigan.

As of 8:33 p.m., there are 62,056 customers without power.

Here's the storm alert DTE has posted on their site:

"Severe weather has hit Southeast Michigan. DTE’s Storm Response Teams are preparing to restore power to impacted customers as soon as conditions are safe. Report any outage or downed power line.

Please stay safe. Keep at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — consider them live and dangerous."