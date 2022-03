(WXYZ) — More than 50,000 people are without power as of 9 a.m. Thursday amid strong winds overnight and this morning.

According to DTE Energy, there are 54,731 people without power as of 9 a.m. That number had quickly grown in the last couple of hours.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect through 2 p.m. in metro Detroit. Wind gusts of 50+ mph have been reported already in some areas.

You can view an outage map from DTE Energy here