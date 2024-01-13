More than 61K DTE customers without power during snowstorm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 61,000 DTE customers are without power Friday night as a snowstorm is rolling through Southeast Michigan.

All of metro Detroit is under a winter weather advisory through Saturday at 7 p.m. The storm is expected to bring accumulating snow and dangerously cold temperatures. Power outages are also expected.

As of 8 p.m., 61,184 DTE customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map.

DTE asks the public to stay 25 feet away from downed wires or any object close to or touching downed wires.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.