More than 800,000 attend North American International Auto Show

(WXYZ) - This year's North American International Auto Show is in the books and the final tally is in.

More than 800,000 visitors went to Cobo Center in Detroit to check out all the new vehicles.

The economic impact of this year's show is estimated around $480 million -- which is up $30 million from last year, according to a press release from NAIAS.

The auto show ran for 16 days beginning with the press preview on January 13.