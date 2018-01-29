More than 800,000 attend North American International Auto Show

Light Snow
DETROIT, MI-JANUARY 16: The Ford exhibit is shown at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each year. The show opens to the public January 20th and ends January 28th. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - This year's North American International Auto Show is in the books and the final tally is in.
More than 800,000 visitors went to Cobo Center in Detroit to check out all the new vehicles.
The economic impact of this year's show is estimated around $480 million -- which is up $30 million from last year, according to a press release from NAIAS.
The auto show ran for 16 days beginning with the press preview on January 13.
