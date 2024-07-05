More than 82K visit Michigan Central Station since reopening; free visits resume July 12

More than 82,000 people have visited Michigan Central Station since it reopened to the public last month.

MI Central officials said that 17,000 people have visited over the first two summer weekends where it was open to the public. That's on top of the 65,000 people who visited during the 10 days of Michigan Central OPEN at the start of June.

The station is closed to the public on July 5 and July 6 for the extended holiday weekend, and summer hours will resume next weekend.

People can visit the restored train station from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. You do not need a reservation and there is free parking at the Bagley Mobility Hub.

Visitors will also be able to get food, drinks and see live entertainment outside of the plaza in front of Newlab at Michigan Central.

'It's inspiring': Michigan Central Station now open for non-reserved, self-guided tours

First visitors begin public tours at Michigan Central Station

