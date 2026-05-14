More than a dozen apartments impacted by massive fire in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (wxyz) — Several residents at a Plymouth Township apartment complex are displaced following a massive fire on Thursday morning.

According to Plymouth Township Fire Chief Pat Conely, several residents called in the fire around 11:30 a.m. at Hines Park Place Apartments near Wilcox and Haggerty roads.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper 7 shows crews battle fire at apartment complex in Plymouth Township

Conely said the fire started in the back corner of one unit, and then transitioned to the far section of the building.

In all, about eight units in the first building were impacted by the fire, and another 16 units in another building were affected by smoke. Conely said a third building was also impacted by smoke, but they hope to get some residents in those buildings back into their apartments by Thursday night.

Everyone did make it out of the buildings OK, and crews also rescued pets. Conely said one firefighter was injured when he fell through the roof, but he was checked out and is back working.

According to Conely, the high winds made fighting the fire a challenge, and also the fact that the building has two roofs, and the fire got below the first roof and above the second roof.

Fire crews from several other cities also responded to the fire, and workers with the Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene assisting residents impacted.