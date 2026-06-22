'More than hockey.' Nonprofit bringing adaptive hockey experience to Troy in July

Hockey Mentors for Special Players, a nonprofit that provides free adaptive skating and hockey opportunities to people with disabilities and veterans, is hosting two events this summer.

The organization was founded by Wyatt Lucas, and on Thursday, June 25, they're hosting a Media vs. Veterans Sled Hockey Showcase.

It runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Suburban Ice in Rochester Hills, and features media personalities from across the area taking on military veterans in a fun, beginner-friendly adaptive hockey experience.

“This event is about bringing people together in a meaningful and memorable way,” Lucas said. “Sled hockey creates an equal playing field where everyone can experience the challenge, teamwork, and excitement of the sport. We hope this event helps shine a light on adaptive athletics and the incredible athletes and veterans in our community.”

The showcase will help promote Hockey Mentors' largest annual event, which is taking place on Saturday, July 11 in Troy.

That event brings together 250-300 people at Buffalo Wild Wings arena in Troy. The adaptive skating experience is for children and adults with disabilities.

"This event is designed to provide a fun, supportive environment where participants can get on the ice, build confidence, and enjoy the game of hockey. Whether it’s your first time skating or you have experience, everyone is welcome," the event information reads.

Those who participate will have access to adaptive skating support, sled hockey opportunities for those with mobility challenges, open adaptive ice for skating and hockey activities, meal and refreshments, exhibition scrimmages and more.

For more information, you can register for the event here.