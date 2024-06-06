Final tickets to Michigan Central Station concert sell out in 4 minutes

The highly-anticipated Michigan Central OPEN concert on Thursday is almost here to celebrate the grand reopening of the historic train station.

Michigan Central released more tickets to the show at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but they were sold out in four minutes.

Below is everything you need to know about the show

Who's performing?

The lineup was announced earlier this week with a massive lineup for the show, which is being produced by Eminem and his longtime producer, Paul Rosenberg.

Artists include: Diana Ross, Jack White, Big Sean, The Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Illa J, Sky Jetta, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Theo Parrish, Slum Village, Melissa Etheridge, Common, Fantasia, Jelly Roll and special guests.

Viewing parties

According to Michigan Central, because of perimeter security fencing, the concert will not be visible from sidewalks or streets around the concert site.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) will host watch parties at the following parks:



Campus Martius Park 800 Woodward Ave., with capacity for 5,000 people.

The Corner Ballpark at 1680 Michigan Ave., with capacity for 2,500 people.

Local businesses will also host watch parties, including:

Alpino Detroit - Michigan Central Opening Reception Hour at 1426 Bagley St.

Armando’s Mexican Restaurant - MC Open Watch Part at 4242 Vernor Hwy.

La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria at 3923 Vernor Hwy.

Mexican Town Bakery at 4300 Vernor Hwy.

Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St.

Black Ginger (Housed within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel) at 1331 Trumbull STE 100.

McShane’s Irish Pub at 1460 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger Bar at 2163 Michigan Ave.

Momento Gelato and Coffee at 2120 Trumbull.

Slows BBQ at 2138 Michigan Ave.

Parking and rideshare options

Officials are urging people to park-and-ride, walk, or take rideshare to the concert. There will be two pickup and drop-off options for rideshare. They are:



Michigan Ave between 17th St and 18th St. You can use 2515 Michigan Ave as the address you put into your rideshare app.

14th St between Fisher Freeway Service Rd and I-75. You can use Fisher Freeway Service Rd and 14th St or 2415 14th St as the address you put into your rideshare app.

For parking, there will be non street parking in the area around Michigan Central Station for non-residential visitors. Parking in the Bagley Mobility Hub will also not be available. Michigan Central and Ford say you can park at MGM Grand Detroit and with Bedrock for a park-and-ride option to the concert.

Bedrock is offering parking in its garages at 1701 W. Lafayette and 1401 First St. for $10 and that includes a shuttle.

People can also park on the fifth through ninth floors of the MGM Grand Detroit garage use rideshare apps.

Street Closures

Closed roads will only be open to pedestrian traffic, and officials say they recommend taking a rideshare, public transit or walking to the concert on June 6. There will be two separate pick-up and drop-off locations.

The following street closures will be in effect for 24 hours starting at 5 a.m. on June 1- 5 and again from June 7-11:

Full Closure:



14th St : Closed from Michigan Ave to Marantette St.

: Closed from Michigan Ave to Marantette St. Dalzelle St : Closed from 14th St to 15th St.

: Closed from 14th St to 15th St. Marantette St: Closed from 14th to 15th St.

Closed from 14th to 15th St. 15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St.

Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St. Lacombe Dr: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St.

Closed from Vernor W to 15th St. Vernor Hwy: Closed from 17th St to Vernor W/Lacombe Dr.

Lane Closure:

Vernor: The easternmost curb lane of Vernor Hwy from Newark to Michigan Ave is closed.

The easternmost curb lane of Vernor Hwy from Newark to Michigan Ave is closed. Rose: The southernmost lane of Rose will be occupied between 17th and Vernor.

The southernmost lane of Rose will be occupied between 17th and Vernor. Michigan Ave: The bike, parking, and bus decel lane will be utilized on Michigan Ave between Vernor and 14th.

The following street closures will be in effect starting at midnight on June 6 to 8 a.m. on June 7:

Full Closure:



Michigan Ave: Closed from 17th St to Wabash St

Closed from 17th St to Wabash St 14th St : Closed from W Fisher Service Dr to Bagley St

: Closed from W Fisher Service Dr to Bagley St Dalzelle St : Closed from 14th St to 15th St

: Closed from 14th St to 15th St Marantette St: Closed from 14th to 15th St

Closed from 14th to 15th St 15th St: Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St

Closed from Dalzelle St to Marantette St Lacombe Dr: Closed from Vernor W to 15th St

Closed from Vernor W to 15th St Vernor W: Closed from Michigan Ave to Lacombe Dr

Closed from Michigan Ave to Lacombe Dr 17th St: Closed from Michigan Ave to Lacombe Dr

Closed from Michigan Ave to Lacombe Dr Vernor Hwy: Closed from 17th St to Newark St

Closed from 17th St to Newark St Rose St: Closed

Residents (including business owners) and rideshare drop-off and pick-up only:

Michigan Ave: 17th to Jeffries Service Dr

Residents only (including business owners):

Michigan Ave: Wabash St to Rosa Parks Blvd.

Wabash St to Rosa Parks Blvd. Wabash St: Michigan Ave to Bagley St.

Michigan Ave to Bagley St. Vermont St: Michigan Ave to Bagley St.

Michigan Ave to Bagley St. Dalzelle St : 14th St to Rosa Parks Blvd.

: 14th St to Rosa Parks Blvd. Marantette St: 14th St to Rosa Parks Blvd.

Lane Closure

Bagley: The northernmost west bound bike/parking lane of Bagley from Rosa Parks to 14th will be occupied. The southernmost curb lane of eastbound Bagley will be occupied from 14th east to mid-block to Vermont St.

Bag policy

Officials say small bags that do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches can be brought into the concert after being checked by securiyt. Any bag larger than that has to be a clear bag and it can't have a buckle, hardware or decor concealing any part of the bag, and logos can be only on one side.

