Morgan Wallen to adds second show at Ford Field this summer

(WXYZ) — Country music star Morgan Wallen is embarking on his first-ever stadium tour, and he'll play Ford Field this summer.

Wallen's "One Night At A Time" world tour will be at Ford Field on Friday, June 30.

On Monday, Dec. 5, he announced a second show happening at Ford Field on Thursday, June 30.

Joining him on the tour are HARDY, Parker McCollum, Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 and fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on the Ford Field site.

This is the latest major show coming to Ford Field next year. Others include:

Luke Combs – April 22

Taylor Swift – June 9-10

Ed Sheeran – July 15

Metallica – Nov. 10 and Nov. 12

In May, Wallen made a controversial return at the Billboard Music Awards, performing and winning the award for Top Country Male Artist.

Wallen did not appear at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Once the video was made public, Wallen apologized for using a racial slur.

"There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," Wallen said at the time.

