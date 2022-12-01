Watch Now
News

Actions

Morgan Wallen to play show at Ford Field on June 30

People Morgan Wallen
Sanford Myers/AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
People Morgan Wallen
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 09:12:08-05

(WXYZ) — Country music star Morgan Wallen is embarking on his first-ever stadium tour, and he'll play Ford Field this summer.

Wallen's "One Night At A Time" world tour will be at Ford Field on Friday, June 30.

Joining him on the tour are HARDY, Parker McCollum, Ernest & Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 and fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale on the Ford Field site.

This is the latest major show coming to Ford Field next year. Others include:

Luke Combs – April 22
Taylor Swift – June 9-10
Ed Sheeran – July 15
Metallica – Nov. 10 and Nov. 12

In May, Wallen made a controversial return at the Billboard Music Awards, performing and winning the award for Top Country Male Artist.

Wallen did not appear at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Once the video was made public, Wallen apologized for using a racial slur.

"There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," Wallen said at the time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!