Most pregnant women reluctant to get COVID vaccine have unfounded fear of miscarriage, doctor says

(WXYZ) — A Beaumont Health doctor who specializes in complicated pregnancies says almost all the soon-to-be mothers he's caring for in the hospital who have COVID are unvaccinated.

Evidence suggests the risks of COVID during pregnancy can be severe for mom and baby yet many women are hesitant to get the shots.

Source: CDC

"You know, things that I generally reassure them about is the evidence that we have," said Dr. Perry Friedman, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist.

When Dr. Friedman is walking a first-time mother through her pregnancy, he's always hoping a COVID vaccine will be part of her journey. His pep talk often includes a promise that his allegiance does not lie with vaccine manufacturers.

"I always told patients I have no financial disclaimers; I don't own any stock in either, but it's coming from a place of care and wanting the best outcome for them," he said.

The concern he hears the most from mothers is the fear of miscarriage.

New data from a CDC study that covered more than 2,000 pregnant women who got vaccinated found that their risk of miscarriage is no higher than for pregnant women in general.

When asked whether he's seen any adverse reactions to the vaccine in pregnant women. His answer: "Personally, no."

What Dr. Friedman has seen are pregnant women who are unvaccinated and catch COVID suffer serious complications. He says they are two to three times more likely to be admitted to the hospital and need supportive care.

They are also at an increased risk of maternal death.

"I mean those are real and they happen, and they've happened here unfortunately," said Dr. Friedman.

Dr. Friedman says his job is not to pressure the patient but give them all the facts.

"You know, if patients, after reviewing and hearing, elect not to get the vaccine, I respect their choice," he said.

It's always best to contact your physician if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant and are on the fence about the vaccine.