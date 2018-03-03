Detroit's Most Wanted: James Wilson has a long history of drugs and robbery

DETROIT (WXYZ) - He has a long violent criminal history of drugs and robbery and the U.S. Marshals need your help to put him behind bars.

Police say James Wilson is a dangerous criminal with a long violent history that’s landed him at the top of the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List.

“So the victim walks out of the bathroom and low and behold the fugitive jumps out of the closet,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

Police say it was a set up and Wilson’s girlfriend lured a man to an apartment on the east side of Detroit for a date.

“James Wilson jumps out of the closet armed with a pistol, he pistol whips him, smacks him around a bit, puts a gun in his mouth and basically made him strip down all his clothes and he robs him,” Garcia said. “Took everything he had on him.”

Police believe Wilson was behind the violent January robbery.

“Took his money, took anything he had in his pocket,” Garcia said. “The victim fearing for his live is naked standing there, has between the suspect and the person he was meeting. He eventually backs up, dives out of the window completely naked and runs for fear of his life and escapes.”

The U.S. Marshals say the victim was seriously injured in the fall, police now asking for your help to find the man they say is responsible.

“Wilson has a criminal history, multiple narcotics, stolen vehicles and this assault to go on top of this, larceny, weapons this guy is a career offender,” Garcia said.

James Wilson is 5’9” and 160 pounds.

“Very easy to recognize, he has a tattoo on his right eye and on the neck,” Garcia said.

The U.S. Marshals say Wilson is a west side native but his criminal history is far reaching.

“He has ties everywhere, he has contacts in the suburbs going from Garden City to Romulus to Pontiac he has ties everywhere in the Metro Detroit area,” Garcia said. “With the information we have is this guy’s still gonna be on the west side of Detroit and we need that exact location we can find him.”

As always there’s a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of James Wilson. You can call the U.S. Marshals anytime at (313) 234-5656.