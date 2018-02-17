Detroit's Most Wanted: Victor Castro

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A man is in Metro Detroit illegally and police say DNA evidence shows he’s responsible for the brutal sexual assault of two young girls.

“Somebody’s obviously looking out for this Victor Castro who’s here illegally in the first place, should have never been here,” Deputy Aaron Garcia Supervisor of the U.S. Marshals DFAT said.

Victor Castro has been on the run since 2011.

“This guy was arrested initially when these charges came forward, the victims spoke to a relative who contacted the police, authorities – he was arrested,” Garcia said.

Charges for sexually assaulting a nine and 14-year-old girl.

“During his original appearance the victim’s story got changed and recanted, we don’t know how they were influenced or why, they’re young kids, their story changed so he was ultimately released at that point,” Garcia said.

Castro was released until DNA evidence was processed.

“Shortly after his DNA comes back and we all know DNA don’t lie,” Garcia said.

But it was too late, Castro was gone with fears he may be finding new women with young daughters to victimize.

“That’s how he got access to these young girls was through relationships, whether girlfriends or wives that’s how he got access to these young girls so he could victimize them and sexually assault these young girls,” Garcia said.

Victor Manuel Castro also known as Victor Manuel Castro Avila is 48-years-old, he’s 5’7” tall and 200 pounds.

“This guy’s a native of Honduras, we believe he’s still here in the United States, he has ties to southwest Detroit, we don’t know where he is now,” Garcia said.

His illegal status, making the hunt even more difficult for the Marshals.

“These cases are a little bit harder because not only is he on the run for this sex assault, this guy is in the country illegally- he’s not using his legit ID we know that, he’s not using his name, date of birth, social,” Garcia said.

As always there’s a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Victor Castro. You can call the U.S. Marshals anytime at (313) 234-5656.