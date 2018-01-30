Detroit's Most Wanted: Willie Ashley turns himself in after segment airs

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - He was a suspected child molester on the run -- until now.

Willie Ashley, 39, turned himself in on Sunday after being featured on Detroit's Most Wanted.

The details of this case are disturbing to hear- but police say they’re all too real for the young victim.

“It makes me sick to my stomach reading this report on what this guy did to this young girl,” Deputy U.S. Marshal’s Supervisor Aaron Garcia said.

Garcia says Willie is guilty of the unimaginable, committing sex crimes against a cognitively impaired child.

“A sex assault alone is just a horrible crime, I don’t care how old the person is or what age they are,” Garcia said. “Yet alone a young child and on top of that, a mentally impaired young child. This is disgusting, this is the bottom of the barrel right here.”

Garcia says Ashley was accused of the crime in the city of Wayne in 2015 and disappeared.