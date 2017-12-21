Viewer tip leads authorities to Detroit's Most Wanted Larry Emery

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A WXYZ viewer tip led authorities to arrest a man wanted in connection with a bar shooting that left two people wounded.

The U.S. Marshals DFAT and Oakland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Larry Emery this week.

Emery was featured in our weekly series earlier this month called Detroit’s Most Wanted, where we highlight fugitives on the run.

U.S. Marshals said the shooting at a Pontiac bar stemmed from “beef” Emery had with another inmate while they were both doing time in jail more than a year ago.

“This guy gets into an argument with this guy over a pick-up basketball game in prison,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

Fast forward and the two bump into each other at a Pontiac bar -- Duckett’s Bar.

“Emery basically goes up to him and is like, ‘hey what’s up now,’ and he shoots the guy and it hits a female as well,” said Emery.

That brazen act sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds and the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team out hunting for Larry Emery.

“They arrest him, take him into custody. Everyone thinks the case is closed,” Garcia said.

Little did they know, a few hours later after being interviewed sheriff’s department, Emery managed to escape.

The 38-year-old is a Pontiac native – and was caught in his hometown.