Mother, 2 children injured after being struck by moving train near Ecorse High School, police say

ECORSE, Mich. — A woman and her two children are lucky to be alive after they were struck by a moving train near Ecorse High School over the weekend, a spokesperson with the city’s police department said Monday.

It happened Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m. near Salliotte and 5th Street, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the family was trying to cross the railroad tracks where a train had stopped when they were struck by another passing train, the spokesperson said.

All three were treated at the scene by Ecorse paramedics and subsequently taken to Corewell Health. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said the information is preliminary “and should not be considered a final determination of how the incident occurred,” adding that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

“Our thoughts are with this family and everyone affected by this incident,” said Ecorse Chief of Police Derran E. Shelby. “I urge everyone to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks. A stopped train can block your view of another approaching train, and railroad equipment can move unexpectedly. Never climb over, crawl under, or ass between railroad cars.”