Mother and son facing murder charges in death of 17-year-old London Thomas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A mother and son have been charged in connection with the murder of Detroit teen London Thomas.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged 23-year-old Jalen Pendergrass of Inkster and 49-year-old Charla Pendergrass of Clawson in connection to London's killing.

According to the prosecutor's office, both Jalen and Charla are in custody and charged each with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say that London was Jalen's girlfriend.

Family says body of missing teen London Thomas has been found

Family says body of missing teen London Thomas has been found

On April 5, prosecutors say London was reported missing to the Inkster police department. She was last seen around 4 a.m. when she was allegedly dropped off at Jalen's house.

Inkster police, Detroit police, the FBI and Michigan State Police began investigating, and on April 26, London's body was found in an SUV in Southfield that had reportedly been parked there for two weeks.

Grandmother of London Thomas speaks days after London's body was found

Grandmother of London Thomas speaks days after London's body was found

Prosecutors said that a male friend of Charla contacted Inkster police on April 26. He told prosecutors that Charla called him and asked him to transport a sealed plastic bin.

Police say that he received and placed the bin in an SUV on Millard St. in Southfield on April 11, the same SUV where London's body was found.

"The evidence shows that Defendants Jaylen and Charla Pendergrass allegedly committed the homicide of Ms. London Thomas," prosecutors say.

“I am proud of the excellent work that has been done in this case. It has taken countless hours of investigation, and diligent work by the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Police Department, and the FBI. As a result of that work, we have been able to charge and bring the perpetrators of this cruel and deadly crime to justice,” Worthy said in a statement.

Jalen was arrested and charged in connection to a previous case, and Charla was previously arrested on charges of lying to a peace officer, but those charges were later dismissed.

Boyfriend of London Thomas arrested in unrelated case

Boyfriend of London Thomas arrested in unrelated case

Both are expected to be arraigned on these charges Friday morning.