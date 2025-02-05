Mother charged with killing 9-year-old son, burying him in backyard of Detroit home

(WXYZ) — Human remains that were found in the backyard of a Detroit home last month have been identified as a 9-year-old boy, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, the mother of the boy has been charged with murdering him some time last year and burying him in the backyard of the home.

Brandee Pierce, 41, is facing several charges in the alleged killing of her son, 9-year-old Zemar King. Worthy said Pierce is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse and concealing and interfering with the death of an individual.

According to prosecutors, Pierce killed Zemar some time in October 2024, and the cause of death was smothering and neck compression. Shortly after the killing, she allegedly fled to Georgia with her 3-year-old son. She is in custody in Georgia and officials will seek her extradition back to Detroit.

Police were called to the home on Woodingham Drive near Outer Drive and Livernois shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2025. The landlord of the home called police after construction workers found a shallow grave in the backyard. While they were working to renovate the home, construction workers noticed damage including peeling to the garage. They then found the remains and called police.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found the remains wrapped and partially buried. Since part of the body was exposed, police on scene were able to determine that the remains are human.

Officials say they have been in contact with the victim's father, but didn't go into more details.

