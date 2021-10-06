Mother, father arraigned on charges in death of 14-month-old at Farmington Hills motel

(WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police say the mother and father of a 14-month-old boy found dead at a Motel 6 on October 3 were arraigned on charges today in 47th District Court.

Police say 31-year-old Isaias Aurelio Porras is facing Felony Murder and First-Degree Child Abuse charges and 30-year-old Amanda Jajou is facing Second Degree Murder, Second Degree Child Abuse and Accessory After the Crime charges.

The judge ordered both to be held without bond. The pair have a preliminary exam date set for October 20 at 9:30 a.m.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss and my thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a press release.

Police say anyone who has a concern for the safety and wellbeing of neighbors, friends or family members is urged to contact law enforcement.

Police say the family was living at the Motel 6 in Farmington Hills at the time of the boy’s death when relatives called police to do a wellness check.

