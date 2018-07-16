Mother, friend charged in basement drowning death of 11-month-old at Detroit home

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Two women are expected to be arraigned in 36th district court. Investigators say it’s in connection with the death of an 11-month-old girl who fell through the floor at a Detroit home and drowned in a basement filled with standing water.

“She laughed. She smiled. She played” said 26-year-old Dasiah Jordan, mother of 11-month-old Ca'Mya Davis.

Jordan claimed her kids were left with a sitter the night she died. Prosecutors are now telling a different story, that baby Ca'Maya was home alone when she drowned on Friday, July 6.

Jordan is now charged with involuntary manslaughter and 2nd-degree child abuse. Tonya Peterson, 28, who also lived at the home, is charged with 2nd-degree child abuse as well.

Today, no one was at the home on Ferguson near Fenkell when 7 Action News stopped by. The medical examiner has ruled the death an accidental drowning. So far, prosecutors haven’t said exactly when that arraignment will take place. Sources say police are working to bring both women into custody.