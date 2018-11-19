Mother of 3 says children's father set fire to home

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Shantae Turner says she and her three children have been left with nothing following a cruel arson at her home. It took place early Saturday morning and police still have no arrests.

“My baby’s father called me the day before and threatened to do something like this,” Turner said.

She says she’s now staying with friends and asking for help to buy her children new clothing. She’s also given all her information to arson investigators.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire on Whitcomb, and with the holidays approaching, Turner is praying for someone to help in this time of need. She hopes that her prayers will be answered soon.

A GoFundMe page has been set up here for the family.